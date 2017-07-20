TOP STORIES
Millions of words are written annually purporting to tell how to beat the races, whereas the best possible advice on the subject is found in the three monosyllables: 'Do not try.'By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
Stock Market Witness Heighten Activities
Accra, July 20, CDA Consult – The Ghana Stock Exchange (GES) mid-week trading session witnessed heightened activities on the bourse as Standard Chartered Bank, Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP) and Fan Milk Limited hit year highs.
BOPP climbed by 10.6 per cent to close at GHc5.00 per share, followed by the nation’s foremost indigenous Oil Marketing Company, Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) which appreciated by 3.4 per cent to close the day’s trading at GHc2.13 per share.
According to Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market watchers analysis made available to CDA Consult in Accra, on Thursday indicated; StanChart added 3.2 per cent to its value to close at GHc24.48 per share whilst Fan Milk Limited edged by 1.2 per cent to close at GHc13.00 per share.
The mid-week under-performers were UT Bank and Guinness Ghana Brewery Limited which dipped by 14.3 per cent and 3.4 per cent each to close at GHc0.06 per share and GHc1.40 per share apiece.
The benchmark GSE-Composite Index rose by 1 per cent to close at 2,156.7 points; the GSE-FSI also edged by 0.9 per cent to close at 2,034.1 points and Volume traded was 150,131 shares valued at GHc328,194.81.
The Nordea Income Growth Fund is priced at GHc0.3501 with a Year-to-date return of 27.36 per cent.
Nordea Capital is an investment bank, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offers a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.
Nordea Capital is dedicated to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.
The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.
Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) provides tailor made development communication tools necessary for operational transformation and translating dreams into achievable goals and equips clients with mechanism for public education on specific issues.
It also provides effective back-up or frontline monitoring and evaluation tools to ensure value for money delivery of projects, whilst providing clients with skills to deliver timely and accurate information on their activities, work, programmes and projects.
CDA Consult is also aimed at building a responsive working culture for corporate growth through a social process at institutional levels based on dialogue using a broad range of tools and methods.
It also assists client to use continuous and adaptive process of gathering, organising and formulating information and data into argument and to communicate to policy-makers through various interpersonal and mass media communication channels.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance