TOP STORIES
with God everything is possibleBy: rose
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
Atta Akyea commiserates with Speaker of Parliament over fire outbreak
Accra, July 19, GNA - Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, the Minister of Works and Housing, on Wednesday commiserated with the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Aaron Ocquaye, and members on the fire outbreak that destroyed parts of the Job 600 Office Building.
The visit was also to provide the Minister, who is the supervising minister of all government property, the opportunity to assess the extent of damage caused as a result of the fire.
However, the Minister could not have access to the building as the place had been cordoned off to allow the fire personnel to investigate the cause of fire.
Mr Atta Akyea told the media that the technical team, including the Fire Service, was answerable to the Speaker who is in charge of the property at the Parliament House.
Prof. Ocquaye, on his part, commended the Minister and government for taking the matter seriously and coming over to assess the situation.
He expressed joy that the early intervention by the fire personnel had prevented further spread of the fire.
The Speaker, however, emphasised the need for the country to rise up to the challenge of acquiring the equipment that befits the current high rise buildings springing up in the capital.
Mr Billy Anaglatey, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), told the media that the fire started in a kitchenette on the 10th Floor and that investigations were on-going to ascertain the actual cause.
He said 24 fire personnel were deployed to the building and managed to bring the fire under control.
Fire on Tuesday broke-out in parts of the 10th Floor of Job 600 of Parliament House but the quick intervention by the Ghana National Fire Service brought the situation under control.
The Ghana News Agency learnt that sounds of fire alarms on the block were heard a few minutes after1800 hours in the precincts of Parliament House compelling the MPs and staff to rush out for safety. Reports said the House had earlier experienced intermittent power cuts.
Personnel of the Fire Service had it difficult to get closer to the Job 600 Building because of accessibility challenges.
After sometime the tenders made a detour through the eastern gate to get closer to where the fire was spotted and were finally able to douse it.
GNA
By Lydia Asamoah, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News