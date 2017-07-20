modernghana logo

Women conference prays for political leaders

GNA
July 19 | Social News

Accra, July 19, GNA - 'The Church in Accra' a non-denominational Christian women group, has held its 'Sisters Conference' with a three-day fasting and prayers service for God to grant political leaders of the country wisdom and protection.

The Sisters Conference is held yearly under specific themes and draws women from various churches across the country to seek the face of God for peaceful co-existence.

This year's meeting was held under the theme: 'Walking in Love and Dealing with all Bitterness' and drew participants from 16 local churches.

Mrs Irene Nartey, the leader of the women group in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said they also prayed for marriages, the youth and the entire Christian body for God's guidance and protection.

She urged Ghanaians to avoid harbouring bitterness and face up to their concerns as they have the tendency to affect them physically, psychologically and spiritually.

Mrs Nartey said: 'God desires that we do not harbour bitterness but walk in love so that we can be built in the body of Christ.'

She urged participants, especially Christians to make a positive impact in their neighbourhood by spreading the gospel and let their love reflect in their daily lives.

Social News

