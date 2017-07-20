modernghana logo

Regional Maritime University and HÃ¶egh LNG sign MoU

Accra, July 19, GNA - The Regional Maritime University (RMU) Ghana has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with HÃ¶egh LNG, a major player in the liquid natural gas (LNG) segment of the maritime industry to support capacity development for seafarers.

A statement from HÃ¶egh LNG said Quantum Power Ghana was also a party to the MoU.

Professor Elvis Nyarko, the Vice Chancellor of the Regional Maritime University, signed on behalf of the University, Mr Oeyvind Staerk of HÃ¶egh LNG AS, the Norwegian management company of HÃ¶egh LNG, signed for HÃ¶egh LNG, while Quantum Power Ghana was represented by Mr Ruben Atekpe.

HÃ¶egh LNG intends to actively work with RMU to increase the competence of Ghanaian seafarers, RMU lecturers, pilots and tug masters to build the ability of Ghanaians to safely and efficiently operate and handle advanced gas carriers.

LNG is set to become an ever important part of Ghana's energy mix and it is important that Ghana develops its own capacity to handle LNG installations.

HÃ¶egh LNG has a very substantial track record in building maritime LNG capacity in other countries in which it operates Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels, and will draw on that experience to the benefit of Ghana once the FSRU had been deployed here.

Using a new, purpose provided by Hoegh LNG, Quantum Power intends to construct, own and operate LNG terminal facility offshore at Tema.

HÃ¶egh LNG provides floating energy solutions and operates world-wide with a leading position as owner and operator of floating LNG import terminals; floating storage and regasification units and is one of the most experienced operators of LNG carriers.

