TOP STORIES
GENUINE FRIENDS ARE PROVED BY ADVERSITY.By: K.OWARE - Hamburg
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
Suhum - Asamankese accidents are human errors - Queenmother
Obuoho (E/R), July 19, GNA - A Queenmother on Tuesday said that most of the accidents on the Suhum - Asamankese road were caused by human errors and classified some of them as over-speeding, drunkenness and refusal to maintain vehicles.
She said although the stretch of that road had deteriorated and become almost impassable, human errors were a contributing factor to accidents on the road.
Nana Owusua II, Queenmother of Obuoho near Anum Apapam in the Eastern Region who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) asked the various transport Unions to endeavour to organise periodic classes for their member-drivers, since most of the commercial drivers were not abreast with road signs and highway codes.
Nana Owusua II, urged them to also make public safety a priority to curb accidents and therefore, appealed to the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to help curb accidents on the Suhum - Asamankese trunk road.
The Queenmother called on other road transport associations to also put the safety of the people first, adding that: 'The safety and security of passengers including the general public, must take precedence over all other considerations of the Unions'.
She expressed worry about the Anum Apapam and Nfranor route on the Suhum - Asamankese stretch, which had created deep pot-holes in the course of the rains, making it extremely difficult for drivers and passengers to travel.
She appealed to the authorities to oversee the road's completion since the contractor who started work during the election period, had completely abandoned the work.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News