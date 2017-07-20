TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
Presec Alumni North East United States Calling
Odadees in North East United States from Virginia to Vermont will converge on Glenn Island Park New Rochelle, NY on Saturday July 29th 2017 for the Mother of all Picnics, Family Day and Reunion. The event which starts at 11:00am to 8:00pm will afford Old Boys an opportunity to meet and network with their mates and other Odadees.
Activities for this must attend event include Soccer game, Cards Playing, Scrabble, Draught, Oware etc. There will be free sumptuous Waakye, Jollof, Tilapia, Banku & Okro, well-seasoned and spiced sizzling khebab, grilled chicken, pork, Kelewele, assorted drinks and wine. Highlight of the day will be an Inter Houses Soakings Competition.
Explore Glenn Island Park’s many playgrounds with your kids, family & friends. It will be proverbial Presec hospitality at its best. Invite a friend. It will be fun galore and it is free.
For further information, contact
Eddie Cofie- 347-373-6852
Dr Stephen Asiedu - 914-207-4527
Odadee Abu- 917-547-1579
