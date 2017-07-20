TOP STORIES
Kintampo College of Health tutors want Principal sacked
The Health Tutors Association of Ghana (HETAG) of the Kintampo College of Health in the Brong Ahafo Region is demanding the removal of the school principal, Prof. Adu-Oppong for incompetence and mismanagement of the institution.
To demonstrate their anger, the group Monday embarked on a peaceful demonstration, wearing red armbands on the school’s premises.
They have therefore issued a one-week ultimatum to the government to sack the principal or risk having the school closed.
Speaking to Citi News, Secretary of the Association, Peter Taadi accused the ineffective discharge of duty claiming he was serving as a full-time lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) but accepted to concurrently manage the College.
“The first issue has to do with his appointment as the principal, now this is someone who is a full-time employee of the University of Cape Coast, he is a lecturer at the UCC and somewhere last year, he was appointed as the Director of the College of Health for a period of four years. It means that he is now holding two public offices as a full-time lecturer at the UCC and a full-time principal at the college of Health”, he alleged.
“As we speak now, he is in UCC waiting to attend an interview for the position of Quality Assurance Manager and Pro-Vost of the university,” he added.
Aggrieved students
“Now within one month after assumption of office, he requested for a V-8, now there is no management in place to decide on the purchase and no procurement processes. He forcefully took the money from the school accountant, a sum of GHc 463,000 to purchase the vehicle whiles the school bought a Nissan Navara last year and we have not even finished paying for it. We have V-6 Landcruiser, Toyota Hilux Pick Up, infact we have not less than 10 vehicles that are working in the school here and then he comes and request money to buy the V-8. Infact, it’s being worrying us since he took the money, there's been no V-8, there's been money and our checks at the ministry show the where about of the money cannot be traced.”
The HETAG Kintampo Branch Secretary also accused the principal of side-stepping the institution’s procurement committee to award a contract of GHc 22,000 to his wife and cronies to supply detergents to the school
He opined Prof. Adu-Oppong was causing more harm to the school as National Accreditation Board (NAB) recently refused to upgrade the school to a University status because his engagement and records were not documented.
He, therefore, appealed to government and the ministry to immediately appoint a more qualified person to the school to fast track its growth and development.
When Citi News contacted embattled principal, Prof. Ahmed Adu-Oppong said the matter was being handled by the Ministry and will, therefore, need clearance from them before commenting.
–
By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana
