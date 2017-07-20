TOP STORIES
B/A: NPP to hold annual delegates conference July 22
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Brong Ahafo Region has set Saturday, July 22 as the date for its Regional Annual Delegates Conference at the Sunyani Technical University.
The party earlier settled on Thursday, 20th July, 2017 to hold the Conference but rescheduled it to the new date.
Confirming the new date to Citi News, Deputy Regional Secretary, Mr. Kofi Ofosu Boateng said the Regional Executive Committee settled on the day for the conference in line with the party's constitution to afford the party members the opportunity to review and put in place appropriate measures for smooth operation.
“It is a constitutional requirement that we hold annual delegates conference from the constituency level through to the regional level in preparedness for the national conference scheduled in Cape Coast from August 26, 2017.
He said the party will use the opportunity to also review some proposed constitutional amendments to the constitution of the party and strategize for the party.
According to Mr. Boateng all constitutional requirement for organizing the delegate conference as national directives of the party has been conducted ahead of the organization of the event with similar successful delegate conferences in all the constituencies.
He disclosed the conference will be attended by all constituency executives, founding fathers, patrons, founding members, Tescon representatives, members of parliament, regional and deputy ministers and representatives from the National Executives among others.
“This is a normal party activity and delegates coming are party faithful and I do not think there's going to be a problem of so ever but as a law abiding political party, we have duly informed the police administration in the region and it's my hope and expectation that those who would come there to observe the process will comport themselves and allow the security agencies to do their work” he appealed.
By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana
