TOP STORIES
Today is the day in which to express your noblest qualities of mind and heart, to do at least one worthy thing which you have long postponed.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
We’re ready to face EC boss in court – Lawyer
Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang, the lawyer for a group of aggrieved workers of the Electoral Commission (EC) who are demanding the impeachment of the Charlotte Osei has said he is ready to meet her in court.
According to him, he has enough evidence to back claims they made against her which formed the basis for their demand for her removal from office.
Speaking on Eyewitness News, Lawyer Opoku-Agyemang said, he will not be intimated by the threat by Charlotte Osei to go to court over the matter.
Hours after Lawyer Opoku-Agyemang on behalf of the workers petitioned President Akufo-Addo to impeach the EC Chairperson, lawyers for the embattled chair served notice of their intention to go to court to protect her image.
According to them, the claims by the aggrieved workers in the petition were unsubstantiated and intended to damage her reputation.
But reacting to the development on Eyewitness News, Lawyer Opoku Agyemang said he was unperturbed.
“I'll be very glad to meet them in court. If anybody suggests that there has been defamation, it will make my day. I'm not the type of person who will be intimidated by the use these words which would not even intimidate a fly. A petition has been sent and we will follow through the petition. We will make sure that that petition is proceeded with as required by law,” he said.
Lawyers for Charlotte Osei also demanded the list of workers who were behind the petition “to enable us commence legal action against them for the defamatory statements contained in their petition failing which our client will be constrained to proceed against you alone as defendant in the suit our client intends to commence against them since you are to all intents and purposes, their agent.”
But Lawyer Opoku-Agyemang said he will disclose the identity of his clients at the appropriate time.
He added that he will only do so to the recipient of the petition, the President.
“The clients are available and at the appropriate phase, we will disclose them. They have offices and they will be known…I will disclose it to the office to whom I submitted the petition,” he said.
EC staff petition Nana Addo to sack Charlotte Osei
Some aggrieved employees of the Electoral Commission (EC) have petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo to dismiss the Chairperson of the Commission, Charlotte Osei.
The employees in a statement insisted Mrs. Osei should be impeached for among others, bringing the “Commission's name into disrepute by single highhandedly petitioning EOCO on an alleged misappropriation of staff endowment fund for malicious reasons. ”
They further revealed that following her appointment as EC Chair, Mrs. Osei “compromised the independence and neutrality of the Commission by arranging for 2015 V8 Land Cruiser with registration WR 2291-15 from the office of the President for use as official vehicle without going through the procurement process or recourse to the Commission.”
–
By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Headlines