CODEO demands law against vigilantism from Parliament
The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has called on Parliament to enact a law against political vigilante groups that has in recent days become a threat to the security of the nation.
CODEO said such a law will help address the legal issues surrounding the menace of political party vigilantism in the country and enhance the country’s democratic credentials.
Sheikh Arimiyawo Shaibu, a member of CODEO Advisory Board, said this at a press briefing held in Wa after a “Round Table Discussion on the Menace of Political Party Vigilantism”.
He also called on the media to take up the course of the anti-vigilantism campaign just as it is doing for the illegal small-scale mining (‘galamsey’) menace.
Sheikh Arimiyawo Shaibu urged the government to provide the police service with adequate resources to enhance their capacity in dealing with political vigilantism.
He said it is also important for the appointment of security heads, particularly the Inspector General Police (IGP) to be done by an independent body and the security of tenure for the office holder should be guaranteed.
“As part of efforts to address the phenomenon of political party vigilantism, political stakeholders should open up dialogue on the winner-takes-all practice that has characterised Ghana’s governance”, Sheikh Arimiyawo Shaibu said.
Mr Albert Kofi Arhin, CODEO National Coordinator, said CODEO’s primary and broad objective is to complement the efforts of Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) and all stakeholders in ensuring a transparent, free, fair and peaceful election in the country.
Mr Arhin thanked the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for supporting CODEO’s post-2016 election activities.
