Amansie West chiefs pledge to lead fight against illegal mining

GNA
1 hour ago | Business & Finance

Manso-Nkwanta (Ash), July 19, GNA - Chiefs in the Amansie West District have pledged to lead the fight against illegal gold mining, popularly referred to as 'galamsey' in the area.

The area has been the epicenter of the illegal activity in the Ashanti Region - cocoa farms cut down, food crop and farmlands lost through mining.

The chiefs expressed upset with what they described as the 'monumental scale of destruction' and said that could not continue.

This was at a joint meeting held with them and the small scale miners association by the district assembly.

Mr. William Bediako, the District Chief Executive (DCE), highlighted the need for all to act together to protect the environment and said that was in everybody's interest.

He added that the pollution of water bodies, degradation of the vegetation and the ruin of cash and food crop farms should stop.

He reminded the chiefs and people that they owed it a duty to themselves and posterity to preserve the forest and water resources.

This demanded that they helped to arrest and bring to justice anybody, who had chosen to ignore the ban on 'galamsey' by the government in their various communities.

Mr. Frank Osei, acting Chairman of the Small Scale Miners Association, appealed to the government to allow its members, who were operating legally to go back to work.

He said, what was needed was to ensure that their operations were properly monitored so that the right things were done.

He indicated that the association fully backed the government's effort to restore sanity, adding that, the association had formed an 'anti-galamsey taskforce' to assist flush out those engaged in illegal mining in the area.

GNA

By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA

