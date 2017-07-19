TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
Abiesi Community reiterates call to reshape road
Abiesi (E/R), July 19, GNA - Travelers on the Abiesi Feeder Road near Marfo in the Eastern Region on Tuesday reiterated the call for the Ayensuano District Assembly and the Department of Feeder Roads to reshape their road.
Conducting journalists to inspect the bad nature of the feeder road, Nana Kumi Abiesi, chief of Abiesi, described the road as a death trap.
Nana Abiesi, also the Nsawam- Aduagyiri Municipal Chief Farmer, told the Ghana News Agency that the communities along the road want the Department of Feeder Roads to fill the potholes and repair the damaged portions of their road to avert accidents.
The communities include; Marfo, Aworoso, Zaano, Abiesi, Obonsu, 'Y' Junction and Thomkrom.
Nana Abiesi said roads along those communities were the most dangerous portion that formed part of the Nsawam-Coaltar stretch.
He expressed fear of travelling on that road since it involves sharp curves and deep valleys with mud whenever it rains.
Some travelers and traders who spoke to the GNA said if the Assembly and the Department of Feeder Roads delayed in reshaping the roads, bags of cocoa and foodstuffs would be locked up in the area, thereby denying the farmers of their income.
GNA
