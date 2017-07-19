modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Abiesi Community reiterates call to reshape road

GNA
1 hour ago | Social News

Abiesi (E/R), July 19, GNA - Travelers on the Abiesi Feeder Road near Marfo in the Eastern Region on Tuesday reiterated the call for the Ayensuano District Assembly and the Department of Feeder Roads to reshape their road.

Conducting journalists to inspect the bad nature of the feeder road, Nana Kumi Abiesi, chief of Abiesi, described the road as a death trap.

Nana Abiesi, also the Nsawam- Aduagyiri Municipal Chief Farmer, told the Ghana News Agency that the communities along the road want the Department of Feeder Roads to fill the potholes and repair the damaged portions of their road to avert accidents.

The communities include; Marfo, Aworoso, Zaano, Abiesi, Obonsu, 'Y' Junction and Thomkrom.

Nana Abiesi said roads along those communities were the most dangerous portion that formed part of the Nsawam-Coaltar stretch.

He expressed fear of travelling on that road since it involves sharp curves and deep valleys with mud whenever it rains.

Some travelers and traders who spoke to the GNA said if the Assembly and the Department of Feeder Roads delayed in reshaping the roads, bags of cocoa and foodstuffs would be locked up in the area, thereby denying the farmers of their income.

GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Social News

TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo’ll Run For 2020 – Hamid

6 hours ago

Radio Gold's invitation'll be first next time – Hamid

6 hours ago

quot-img-1The Diaspora can help matters in the homeland,

By: lawrence quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36784.3721
Euro5.03175.0343
Pound Sterling5.69045.6968
Swiss Franc4.57544.5787
Canadian Dollar3.47043.4731
S/African Rand0.33720.3374
Australian Dollar3.46433.4705
body-container-line