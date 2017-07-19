TOP STORIES
Netherlands Embassy commissions toilet facility
Ashaiman, July 18, GNA - The Netherlands Embassy in collaboration with UNICEF on Tuesday commissioned a toilet facility in Nurumustafia Islamic School in Ashaiman.
The facility formed part of the organization's community intervention programmes geared towards improving Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in deplorable communities in the country.
Mr Roland Strikker, the Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana, said their outfit in 2015 launched a four-year urban sanitation project in Ashaiman and Ho municipalities and Tamale metropolis with the aim to curb open defecation.
He said a component of the project would support entrepreneurs to build their capacities towards identifying appropriate sanitation technologies and services for the urban poor, and to turn them into viable businesses.
He noted that this was critical because statistics revealed that five million Ghanaians defecate in the open and do not have access to toilets at all and that two out of five public basic schools do not have access to sanitation, while three out of five basic schools do not have access to safe water.
He said since the beginning of the project, over 3,725 pupils in various schools in Asahiman were benefitting from improved water, hand washing and sanitation facilities which were in line with minimum standards outlined by the Ghana Education Service.
The Ambassador said over 4,023 people have been sensitised and oriented with over 300 people gaining access to improved sanitation with completion of 36 household's toilets in Asahiman.
Mr Strikker observed that the poor sanitation in Ghana was likely to be a significant factor in the 4,500 children who die annually as a result of diarrhoea.
He said in urban communities the disparities in access to sanitation were particularly acute, with the poor more than 12 times less likely to have access to improved sanitation.
Mr Strikker noted that the project would address these challenges through a combination of a targeted on-ground programme to support sanitation in poor communities and schools and through the development of a national approach for urban household sanitation.
The Ambassador and his team inspected the newly constructed community toilets in Ada Kordzi, Blakpatsona and Tsina Agbe in the Ashaiman metropolis.
Mrs Pamela Assan, the Director in charge of Asahiman Municipal Education, commended the UNICEF and the Netherlands Embassy for the laudable initiative, and expressed optimism that the project would help address sanitation issues in the metropolis.
GNA
By Kodjo Adams, GNA
