Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
ASKY introduces non-stop services to Accra, Lagos and Abuja
Accra, July 19, GNA - ASKY, The Pan African Airline has commenced daily flights in Lagos, Accra and Abuja starting July 3, 2017.
A statement from the Airline said these new routes offered more capacity and flexibility with a significant reduction in flight time between Lagos, Accra, Abuja and the entire network of ASKY.
The statement said this was in line with its mission to seamlessly connect West and Central Africa, making business and leisure travel easy and reducing the flying time it takes to connect cities in the region.
It said with this new service, passengers would be able to connect these cities everyday departing in the morning and arriving later in the day.
'In addition to this, ASKY also introduced additional baggage allowance which enables passengers to travel with more baggage for less,' it added.
Passengers in Economy class would have 40kg baggage allowance, while those in business class would be entitled to 50kg.
ASKY is the pan-African airline that was created by regional institutions like the Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), the West African Development Bank (BOAD) and the ECOBANK Group.
ASKY is a commercial company under private law and managed by experienced professionals from Africa.
It is currently operating a fleet of 8 New Generation aircrafts, one Boeing 737 - 800, three Boeing 737-700 and four Dash Q-400.
It now serves twenty-three cities in nineteen countries on the African continent.
GNA
