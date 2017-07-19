TOP STORIES
Good and bad are not qualities born in man, more often than it arrise from our education.By: suberu salam
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3616
|4.3660
|Euro
|5.0504
|5.0534
|Pound Sterling
|5.6766
|5.6841
|Swiss Franc
|4.5783
|4.5821
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4496
|3.4524
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4542
|3.4605
President nominates Amma Dwumah as Ag. MD of SIC Life Savings and Loans
President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah to act as Managing Director of SIC Life Savings and Loans pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director by the board of directors of the company.
A letter signed by the Finance Ministry acting on an earlier letter by the Secretary to the President directed authorities to regularize the appointment in accordance with relevant provisions of the companies act and companies regulations regulation.
Madam Dwumah has been a private legal practitioner for several years and worked with Golden Pride Savings and Loans for some time. She is currently with Bank of Africa.
About SIC Life Savings and Loans
Originally SIC Life Trust Finance Limited, it is a wholly owned subsidiary of SIC Life Company Limited was given the license to operate as a Savings and Loans company.
This was after the company received approval and license from the Bank of Ghana in July 2015 to operate as a Savings and Loans Company.
SIC Life Savings and Loans comes from a rich heritage, with its parent company, SIC Life Company, the premier Life Insurance company, being one of the best experienced and trusted life insurance company in Ghana.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance