Maxwell Mahama’s mum receives posthumous MSc [Video]

17 minutes ago | General News

The mother of Maxwell Mahama got a stirring reception at the University of Leicester Degree Congregation last Thursday as she received a posthumous Master of Science in Security and Risk Management on behalf of her late son.

Then Captain Maxwell Mahama was attacked by a mob in Denkyira Obuasi back in May after they had reportedly mistaken him for a robber, and died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

He was posthumously promoted to the position of Major following the widespread furore that greeted the incident.

An Accra Magistrate Court has since ordered for the nineteen people being tried for the incident to be remanded into custody .

The school in a post on its website said when news of his death broke that they had “learnt, with great regret, of the death of Maxwell Mahama, a Captain in the Ghanaian Army.”

The post added that “he had enrolled on the degree in 2015 and was due to graduate at this summer's degree ceremonies.”

Madam Veronica Bamford could hardly control her emotions as she stepped up to the podium to receive the certificate.

The crowd gathered at the auditorium rose as one to acknowledge their fallen counterpart, sustaining their applause for over half a minute.

See video here:



Major Mahama was laid to rest in June , at the Osu Military Cemetery.


By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana

