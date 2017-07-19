TOP STORIES
MTN Ghana Foundation Calls For Entries For 2017 Teachers’ Improvement Programme
Accra, July 19, 2017 - MTN Ghana Foundation has announced the commencement of the third edition of its Teachers’ Improvement Awards Programme (TIAP).
MTN TIAP is a scholarship scheme that provides funding forteachers who wish to upgrade their education at the First or Master’sDegree level at the University of Cape Coast or University of Education, Winneba. The scholarship is targeted at teachers in first and second cycle public institutions who seek to further their studies in Science, Mathematics or English Language.
Qualified interested applicants are required to submit applications before31st July 2017. The criteria for selection of applicants are as follows:
Applicants maygo online and apply through the web portal tiap.mtn.com.gh or visit any of MTN Service Centers to pick up forms for completion and subsequent submission.
Commenting on the project, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Mrs. Cynthia Lumor, said, “Effective education requires the skill of qualified teachers; MTN Ghana Foundation is committed to applyingresources to train and equip teachers with skills needed to promote effective education. An.”
Following close of submission of applications on the 31st of July, apanel of judges who are distinguished personalities in Academia will conduct a shortlisting exercise. A list of the successful candidates will be published in select newspapers.
The MTN Teacher Improvement project was launched by the MTN Ghana Foundation in June 2015. Since the establishment of the project, 40 teachers have been awarded with scholarshipsto pursue First degree and Master’sdegree Programmes.
About The MTN Foundation:
The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. From inception to December 2016, the Foundation had undertaken 142 major projects across the country.
Notable health projects include: construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital.
Education projects undertaken include: construction of a boys’ dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote TelecomsEngineering and Research.
Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include: the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.
