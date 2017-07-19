TOP STORIES
Save Ghana Now And Protect The Citizens
The loud public outcry of the present endless insecurity in Ghana has taken over virtually all the media outlets of which social media is no exception. The magnitude at which Ghanaian populace is being threatened by the recent overtly and consistently escalating spate of insecurity and lawlessness is noticeable and can easily be seen even by anyone behind wooden spectacles.
It is on this grounds that a formidable pressure group calling itself, Movement For Fairness And Justice (MOFAJ), on the 18 July, 2017 issued a press release on the above title, citing a lot of pragmatic incidents that propelled them to issue that release.
The group headed by Mr. Denis Andaban, a very brilliant and vociferous young man who has gained both national and international recognition through his succinct and scintillatory write ups, registered their displeasure about the chaotic and dreadful nature of the country under the leadership of Nana Addo and Bawumia. The duo in the 2016 campaign touted their unmatchable competency beyond measure. It is intriguing to note that the duo who were very vociferous during the 2016 campaign can no longer hold on to their claims of competence superiority.
This is significantly clear to every nook and cranny, now the reality has dawned on them. The group stated, "we the members of the aforementioned group wish to register our displeasure of the increasing level of insecurity and lawlessness in this country".
The group considered security to be of grave significance in every setting hence deemed insecurity as a clear indication of lack of political commitment to enforce the laws of the country or a clear case of incompetence. They said, "we consider security as a primary function of government and hence insecurity is a manifestation of lack of political commitment to enforce the laws of the country or a clear case of incompetence".
Going forward, the group in its ingenuity, states ipso facto that what is happening presently regarding security, is the direct opposite of what the ruling government promised the good people of this country. They cautioned government to revisit its notes and get serious with the security of the citizenry.
On the score of the above, the group reminded government a social contract that gave the then opposition party, the NPP, the political power. They said, "we want to remind government on page 147 of its manifesto, ...Ghanaians are becoming increasingly concerned about their security due to the increasing levels of crime and lawlessness under the Mahama-led government. Today, Ghanaians do not feel safe. The Mahama-led government has failed the people of Ghana in terms of the security of the country and of its citizens. Our existing laws are largely not enforced, and when they are done, selectivity, often with much interference from the executive. The NPP government will secure peace and security for all Ghanaians. Under the NPP government, Ghanaians will feel safe on the streets and in their homes. Ghanaians will go about their daily business in the secure knowledge that their persons, properties and lives are safe under an NPP government ". What an irony!
The ascendancy of the lawlessness and insecurity in this country according to the group "is as a result of ineptitude, incompetence and hypocritical endorsement of vigilante groups". They went ahead to solidify their claims saying "the NPP militia groups like delta forces, invincible forces and others went on rampage, attacking and terrorizing innocent citizens, confiscating and vandalising people's properties". It is indeed an incontestable fact since all these uncharitable acts happened before our own eyes. Of course, these were acts that were suppose to be condemned to no uncertain terms and perpetuators sanctioned severely to deter others from toeing that line. However, the NPP thought otherwise hence perpetrators were freed under the cover of Nolli-prosequa.
The group bemoaned the inability of citizens to enjoy their constitutional rights of freely carrying out their daily activities. A classical example is what happened at Lapaz and other parts of Accra. They stated in the press release, "today as we speak, citizens cannot freely go about their daily activities.
The very interesting aspect is that the security personnel, who are suppose to protect us, are being killed publicly with impunity. They added that Armed robbery is on the ascendancy and it does appear that nobody has an oversight responsibility of security in this country ".
They therefore made a clarion call on the president through the minister of interior, minister of defense and the national security coordinator to urgently and swiftly act to restore public confidence in the security of this country. They said, "government should walk its talks by adopting pragmatic measures that can effectively reinforce law and order in society".
It is indeed a serious canker that government needs to act on with supersonic speed because the promise he made to Ghanaians during the 2016 campaign is still fresh in our minds. And your description of the previous government's attitude towards security in John Mahama's tenure, appears to be your own personal qualities.
Thank you.
