Armed Motor Bike Criminals; They Don’t Belong Here, They Must Be Eliminated
Personnel of the Ghana Police Service and other security personnel on government payroll are by law responsible for the arrest of wrong doers throughout the country. However, in a show of bravery, some “citizen vigilante” taxi drivers are currently playing a lead role in apprehending criminals who use motor bikes to rob innocent people of their cash, cars and other valuable items.
In the latest show of bravery, a taxi driver used his taxi to cause the arrest of robbers at East Legon to the admiration of onlookers around. The alleged robbers are Abudu Mohammed 27, and Sanusi Zido 18 who were arrested after the brave taxi driver knocked them off their motorbike in an attempt to escape after waylaying and robbing their Israeli victim of 4,000ghc.
In a rare show of bravery, another taxi driver recently assisted in the arrest of two armed robbers who were escaping from a robbery scene after attacking and shooting the leg of their victim, a lady around the Lands Commission area of Cantonments in Accra.
The “Good Samaritan” taxi driver managed to knock down the robbers’ motorbike as they tried to get away ending up in a gutter with broken legs but still shooting from their seated position. As a result of the feat he chalked, the taxi driver was rewarded by the employers of the victim Koala Shopping Center with a new car. The Ghana Police Service also rewarded him. In order for the nation to continue benefiting from the voluntary services of the “vigilante” taxi drivers, there is the need for them to be identified and counselled to be able to modify their methods of causing the arrest of robbers. Incentive packages in smart phones and intelligence gathering gadgets could be made available to all taxi drivers who wish to provide information on criminal activities especially around banks and important areas in city centers. This security service could be extended to other parts of the country.
The act of knocking people down with cars is an offence under the law. However, there is a good reason why the police and members of the general public consider these taxi drivers as heroes. Their voluntary actions have saved the robbery victims from losing their cash, valuable items and their lives.
These taxi drivers may not be alone in the voluntary pursuit as many taxi drivers and other professionals are known to have saved people from being robbed or killed by criminals. Unfortunately, in their efforts to avert criminal activities some people including policemen have suffered in the hands of criminals either by being shot dead or maimed. The latest to suffer from this mishap are two policemen attached to the Community Policing Unit of the Tesano Police Station. The two men suffered gun shots from robbers as they were about to prevent them from robbing people at Las Palmas Restaurant at Abeka la Paz in Accra. The robbers managed to escape from the robbery scene but fifteen persons suspected to have a hand in the shooting incident at Abeka la Paz have been rounded up to help in their investigation in the shooting incident .
As a result of the upsurge of criminal activities by young men using motorbikes to commit crimes, the Ghana Police Service has intensified action to confiscate unlicensed motorbikes in the Greater Accra Region. A large number of these bikes have been confiscated. That is good and must be carried out for a long time to come.
However, the government has a duty to confiscate more unlicensed bikes and embark on action to encourage taxi drivers being very close to the people, to continue with their voluntary service to the state.
The government must institute an award scheme for the brave taxi drivers and the fallen heroes, who died or got injured in line of duty together with police commandersand brave security men including policemen who are leading in the fight against criminals. This way a whole lot of people would venture seriously into and provide voluntary service towards elimination of robbery in the city of Accra and other parts of the country.
Executive Director eanfoworld for sustainable development
