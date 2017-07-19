TOP STORIES
Startup Awards 2017: Dough Man Foods wins Processing Startup of the Year
Dough Man Foods, a catering services company in Accra, won the Processing Startup of the year award, at the second edition of the Premium Bank Ghana Startup Awards 2017.
The award recognizes startups that have been outstanding in the provision of catering, packaging, processing or preservation services.
The ceremony held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, saw many emerging startup brands receive recognition for their exceptional endeavors in various industries.
The Chief Executive Officer of Dough Man Foods, Francis Kofigah expressed gratitude to clients for their constant support and generous feedback which has pushed the company to deliver the best of their services.
“We are very delighted with this recognition. It certainly means we are doing something right. This win means of course that there is more work to be done, and we will continue to provide the best of our brand to Ghanaians,” he stated.
Dough Man Foods has set itself apart as the purveyors of delicious, traditional Ghanaian style doughnuts in the country. The company recently marked its first anniversary with an added value of new flavors and additional customized products.
The Premium Bank Ghana Startups Awards is an annual award ceremony that celebrates ambitious and indigenous start-up businesses that are making an impact, contributing to economic growth, meeting social needs and putting Ghana on the global economic map.
The Awards scheme is an initiative managed by The Startup Network, a network under The African Network of Entrepreneurs in partnership with KPMG, Avance Media, iConceptsPR, Edel Technology Consulting, Kumasi Hive, HapaSpace, TentMaker and Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology.
