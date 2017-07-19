TOP STORIES
Akufo-Addo didn’t inspire – Ablakwa
The MP for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said President Akufo-Addo failed to inspire him when he deferred some questions to his appointees during his maiden media encounter Tuesday.
According to him, the President should have answered all the questions to prove to Ghanaians that he is on top of issues.
President Akufo-Addo roped in Attorney General and Minister of Justice Gloria Akuffo and vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during the interaction to help him with some of the questions.
The NDC lawmaker has described the president’s action as “not too inspiring.”
“I am not too comfortable with the seeming departure by President Akufo-Addo in deferring questions to his vice president, his ministers because this occasion affords the people an opportunity to get to know if their president, their Commander-in-Chief is really on top of his brief, if he has a handle on the job and that every sector at least he has some understanding because he is the one we voted for. The buck stops with him,” Mr. Ablakwa told Accra-based Joy FM.
He added: “So when he drops the economic questions like a hot potato, when he passes the questions with the law school and challenges at the Attorney General’s department, a department he has headed before and so you cannot say that President Akufo-Addo is not conversant with the workings of the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General’s Department. Then I will say that it is not too inspiring; it is not too encouraging. We want to see that our president is really on top of his brief.”
President Akufo-Addo used the occasion to answer 30 questions from journalists and promised to hold such events frequently to enhance good governance.
