CMA Launches New Responsive, Feature Rich Website Built For The Digital Age
The Center for Media Analysis (CMA), Africa’s leading Media Content analysts and best strategic Communication Consultancy Organization has unveiled its brand new, responsive and feature-rich website, built for the digital age.
A masterclass in digital transformation from the ground up, the new look CMA domain is wholly adaptive and responsive and sets the standard for digital service offering in Ghana and the World at large. Developed to promote the company’s services, the new site is a comprehensive solution for Africa’s multi-screen population, which overwhelmingly demands for both desk top and mobile technology solutions for everyday problems
The Center for Media Analysis after recognizing that, over 80% of its target audiences accesses the Internet on various platforms and devices set out to totally overhaul the old website which was less adaptive or responsive to create a global web portal that sets the standard for online strategic communication and research services provision in Ghana and beyond.
The new look site is packed with intuitive navigation menus, one touch solution points and is rich with smart, useful functionality including a Microsoft excel and power point, communication design tools and the company locator - all perfectly displayed across multiple device types and offering client and audience the same seamless user experience when entered on a tablet, smart-phone or desktop.
The site also features advanced privacy and security to keep all visitors to the website safe.
Mobile enabled and built for the mobile users too, the new site is at the pinnacle of responsive, adaptive design with one/two click access to information, a user-friendly interface which prioritizes the needs of the user and quick, easy access to core communication services and expertise.
Explaining the need for a new website, the Executive Director of CMA, Dr. Messan Mawugbe said, “With this innovative website, “ www.centreformediaanalysis.org” , CMA has yet again raised the bar in both customer and audience satisfaction as it is easier than ever before for visitors to interact with and clients find products and services that suit their brand and services report and even get quotes for news and press statements before they step into an office of the CMA to demand for their report.
“We are delighted with the revitalized, responsive and totally cutting-edge new CMA website which gives a richer, more user-centric experience and reinvigorates our online presence. Our intention was to make it easy for users to access the services they need and discover new ones, seamlessly across all their devices. We have achieved this and much more with stronger customer engagement, stronger and more useful tools and empowered product owners. Our customers can now see how our various offerings can work individually or together for them, and access their existing services with us as easily on any device and from anywhere.” Dr. Mawugbe noted
The CEO of Center for Media Analysis also said “CMA’s team and the entire Marketing and Corporate Communications heads of the various companies have been a delight to work with, and as their strategic communication partner, we have seen first-hand how committed the Banks are to leveraging competition in the market and so the need to help them achieve that”
He stated.
“Work identifying pain points, deconstructing the old site and rebuilding a new, more modern and more responsive design, while reflecting CMA’s brands heritage and style within the look, feel and structure of the site, has been exhaustive. The finished portal is purpose driven, crafted to the customer/audience experience and most importantly, built to integrate into the customer / client’s lifestyle”
Dr. Mawugbe explained that, the center for Media Analysis as a leading strategic communication consultancy and Media content analysis adviser was undergoing what he termed ‘an internal restructuring’ to enable it offer best services to both existing and yet to sign on clients.
“we as a company that provides media content monitoring and strategic communication services to corporate companies such as banks, Insurance companies, etc need to step up our efforts to be able to maintain the confidentiality and good relation that exists between CMA and its clients. And that is why CMA is currently doing what I call an ‘internal restructuring’ where new enthusiastic and committed members are being brought on board to enables CMA provide best services to its clients” he stated
Center for Media Analysis (CMA) is a strategic corporate communication agency in Ghana that provides media and News content analysis to both local and international subscribed companies such as Banks, Insurance companies, Telecommunication Companies, Oil&Gas companies, Government and Non-Governmental agencies.
With over 12 years existence, CMA provide services to many blue chip companies in Ghana.
