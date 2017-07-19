TOP STORIES
In most cases, especially in Africa the good people are punished whilst the bad and wicked ones are rewardedBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3616
|4.3660
|Euro
|5.0504
|5.0534
|Pound Sterling
|5.6766
|5.6841
|Swiss Franc
|4.5783
|4.5821
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4496
|3.4524
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4542
|3.4605
Roads Minister, Deputy Others Assess Collapsed Bridges Up North
The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, in the company of his Deputy, Anthony Abayifa Karbo, and engineers of the Ghana Highway Authority, are currently touring parts of the Northern and Upper East regions to assess the state of two collapsed major bridges in these areas.
Residents of Bunkpurugu in the Bunkprugu-Yunyoo District of the Northern Region have been unable to access the regional capital through Nalerigu following the collapse of the main bridge linking Bunkpurugu and Nalerigu.
Same is also the situation of the main Bawku and Garu road as the Tamne Bridge is also reported to have caved in.
The minister and his entourage are therefore visiting the two areas to assess the situation and recommend immediate measures to be taken in order to remedy the situation.
Residents of these areas have complained that the collapse bridges are making transportation very difficult.
The two bridges have been in a deplorable state for some time now and all efforts to get the authorities to attend to then have yielded no results.
Aside from students, business people, tourists who do not have access to these places, pregnant women and the sick people who need to access health care at Nalerigu, Walewale or Tamale are the most affected and were therefore appealing to the government for support.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Regional News