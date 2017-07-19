TOP STORIES
acting is better than waiting.By: lawrence
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3616
|4.3660
|Euro
|5.0504
|5.0534
|Pound Sterling
|5.6766
|5.6841
|Swiss Franc
|4.5783
|4.5821
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4496
|3.4524
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4542
|3.4605
Embrace mass cocoa spraying exercise - Chief Farmer
Nsawam (E/R), July 19, GNA - Cocoa farmers in the country have been urged to embrace the mass cocoa spraying exercise introduced by government.
In an exclusive interview shortly after a farmers' meeting at Nsawam in the Eastern Region on Tuesday, Nana Kumi Abiesi, Nsawam - Adoagyiri Municipal Chief Farmer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that embracing the mass cocoa spraying exercise, would help farmers to increase the crop yield.
He explained that the exercise was part of a high-tech cocoa production method and said the introduction of the high-tech programme was a testimony of government's determination to help improve the cocoa industry.
According to him, when farmers embrace the programme, it would help increase the national cocoa output from the present tonnage of about 700,000 in order to reduce poverty among the farmers.
Nana Kumi Abiesi also the chief of Abiesi, expressed concern that some cocoa farmers failed to allow their farms to be sprayed, although the cocoa were infested with the capsid virus that destroy cocoa beans.
He said COCOBOD was increasing the spraying machines in the various cocoa growing areas to enable the spraying gangs reach every farm, with a view to combating the capsid virus.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sci/Environment