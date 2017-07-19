TOP STORIES
the down fall of a man is not the end of his lifeBy: baba yara
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3616
|4.3660
|Euro
|5.0504
|5.0534
|Pound Sterling
|5.6766
|5.6841
|Swiss Franc
|4.5783
|4.5821
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4496
|3.4524
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4542
|3.4605
Stakeholders will meet today to strategize ways to halt galamsey
Tarkwa (WR), July 19, GNA - Key stakeholders from the various sectors of the economy and political divide will meet today, July 19 at a national validation workshop to plan strategies to control the spate of illegal mining in the country.
The national validation workshop on the Multilateral Mining Integrated Project (MMIP) is under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Australian High Commission.
The event will take place at the auditorium of the University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa in the Western Region.
Some key stakeholders who would attend the meeting included Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, members of Parliament, traditional rulers, civil society organisations, members of the Council of State, the academia, the diplomatic corps and the media.
The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr John Peter Amewu, who had been at the forefront in the fight against galamsey is the special guest of honour.
The issue of illegal mining, otherwise known as "galamsey", had gained national attention and prominence in view of the unbridled destruction of the vegetation, water bodies and the environment.
Since the New Patriotic Party government assumed office in January this year, it had been waging a relentless war against galamsey.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had given the assurance that his Government would mobilise all the resources at his disposal to end the menace of illegal mining in the country.
The President had shown sufficient commitment to the cause and put his job on the line saying; "if fighting galamsey will end the phenomenon and, therefore, the Ghanaian voting populace will not vote for me in the next election so be it".
The phenomenon of galamsey had taken international dimension with Ghana's neighbouring country La Cote d'lvoire complaining bitterly that, polluted rivers from Ghana like Bia and Tano in the Western Region had enterered their lagoons and, therefore, having rippling effects on the health of their citizens as well as the cost of water treatment in that country.
There are more than 3,000 illegal miners in Ghana including foreigners such as Chinese, Russians, Ukranians and Malians among others who have been engaging in the phenomenon.
The Minerals and Mining Law only permits Ghanaians to engage in small-scale mining.
GNA
By Godwill Arthur- Mensah, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News