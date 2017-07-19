TOP STORIES
Stanbic Bank wins best bank in savings and deposits
Accra, July 19, GNA - Stanbic Bank Ghana has emerged as the Best Bank in Savings and Deposits at the 16th edition of the Ghana Banking Awards held in Accra.
Stanbic Bank Ghana was also adjudged the second runner up for the Biggest Trade Deal category.
Mawuko Afadzinu, Head of Marketing and Communication, Stanbic Bank, said the award was a testament to the Bank's commitment to ensuring the long-term financial security of their clients.
'We put the interest of our clients first in any product or service we introduce and our commitment to ensuring their economic growth and prosperity is what has earned us this recognition. In serving our customers and clients, we have always been guided by the need to provide world class service and products at the most competitive rates,' he said.
Mr Afadzinu said the bank's 'Pure Save Account' was one of such initiatives that were aimed at safeguarding the financial security of clients.
Stanbic Bank Ghana earlier this year launched the 'Save to Gain' campaign to encourage Ghanaians to develop the culture of saving.
The 'Save to Gain' is a national campaign that aims at improving the savings culture, financial inclusion and economic growth and prosperity of Ghanaians, while at the same time, providing an opportunity for personal financial security.
The campaign encourages clients and prospective clients to sign up for the 'Pure Save Account', which is a high interest savings product.
The Ghana Banking Awards is organized by Corporative Initiative, Ghana to recognize the achievements of best performing banks in various categories of the Ghanaian financial services market.
The evaluations are made through a nationwide survey of consumers of banking services and products. Overall, 33 banks competed for 17 award categories.
GNA
