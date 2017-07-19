TOP STORIES
Allotey Jacobs Hails Akufo-Addo For Excellent Delivery At Maiden Press Encounter
Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacob has hailed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for what he described as an excellent delivery during his maiden press encounter on Tuesday July 18, 2017.
“I want to be truthful about yesterday’s encounter. President was on top of issues…..he was candid with questions, excellent in delivery. One of things that will stick in the minds of Ghanaians is that he is a wild guy; aggressive….I am Nana Akufo-Addo and explained himself. From his explanation as to whether he is aggressive when we get to 2020 we shall see. He created a lot of surprises when he was asked about the galamsey issue….whether he will be on the ballot paper in 2020 or not”, he stated on Peace Fm.
He however said he was not enthused with the responses of his Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to a question posed by Bernard Avle of Citi Fm about the economy.
But Deputy Vice Chairman of the NDC Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who disagreed with the assessment of Mr Allotey Jacobs said the president was not on top of the issues as he kept back passing some of the answers.
Again, he said the meet the press was so unnecessary because the President has been in office for only 6 months.
The president, who held his maiden press encounter on Tuesday, has promised to be make sure he holds similar encounters twice every year within his four-year mandate to tell Ghanaians the state of the country and where it is heading.
Information Minister, Sheik Mustapha Hamid indicates that the press encounter is not meant for self glorification but to receive feedback from the fourth estate of the realm which is the media and the mouthpiece of the masses.
