Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3616
|4.3660
|Euro
|5.0504
|5.0534
|Pound Sterling
|5.6766
|5.6841
|Swiss Franc
|4.5783
|4.5821
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4496
|3.4524
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4542
|3.4605
NDC Most Corrupt Party In History—Sammy Awuku
The National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described the NDC as the most corrupt and insensitive government in the annals of Ghana's history.
Explaining further,the young politician catalogued a tall list of corrupt acts including the abnormal importation of 216 bicycles by YEA from China with each costing GHC15,000($3750).
He wondered how the officials could endorse such a contract knowing very well that a unit of bicycle costs less than the agreed price. Sammi Awuku made this known on Agootv's NYANSAPC hosted by Kwaku Owusu Adjei.
According to the youth organizer, the NDC succeeded in looting state coffers to enrich themselves at the expense of the ordinary Ghanaian taxpayer.
Mr Awuku again confirmed that the mess created by the former administration is unbelievable but President Nana Addo will better manage the aspirations of the Ghanaian people.
He urged all appointees under President Nana Addo to resist temptations and work hard to retain the party in power.
Mr Awuku also onfirmed that,he will contest for the national organisers position when the time is due.
