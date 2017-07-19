TOP STORIES
Invest In The Amazing Power Of Prayer: And Live In The Word Not The WorldBy: koffi Menns, Toronto
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3616
|4.3660
|Euro
|5.0504
|5.0534
|Pound Sterling
|5.6766
|5.6841
|Swiss Franc
|4.5783
|4.5821
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4496
|3.4524
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4542
|3.4605
Ghana ranked 18th most attractive investment destination in Africa
Ghana is the 18th most attractive economy for investments flowing into the African continent -- that is according to the latest Africa Investment Index (AII) by Quantum Global’s independent research arm, Quantum Global Research Lab.
In 2016, Ghana attracted a net foreign direct investment of $3.5 billion, and according to research by Quantum Global Research, Ghana’s economy has experienced strong and robust growth over the past decade, making its success a case worth emulating by its regional peers.
“Industry was the main driver of overall growth with an annual average growth of about 13 percent, followed by services sector with 8.4 percent and agriculture with about 8 percent.
"The strong growth record has fostered the country’s graduation to lower-middle-income status in 2010,” said the release by Quantum Global Research Lab.
Findings of the research were made known during a meeting with a select group of Journalists and other stakeholders on Tuesday at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra,
Head of Quantum Global Research Lab, Prof Mthuli Ncube, said Ghana’s democratic attributes are as robust as its economic growth, and by improving policies and institutions, successive governments have been able to build an attractive business climate conducive to growth.
“These measures include reducing the number of days it takes to register a limited liability company and days spent on resolving commercial disputes in the courts. Furthermore, the election of a new Government in 2016 has revitalised the drive for higher growth and infrastructure investment, all which augurs well for investment opportunities in the country,” Prof Ncube said.
The research noted that while the economy continued to grow at a steady pace until 2013, the GDP growth slowed from 7 percent in 2013 to 3.6 percent in 2016 due to structural challenges such as the ongoing fiscal deficits pushing public debt to over 70 percent of GDP, trapping Ghana’s economy in a cycle of debt service and borrowing.
“Furthermore, a 3-year power crisis and power-rationing slowed down private sector’s productivity and competitiveness.
"In addition, the significant external sector deficit and low world prices for the country’s gold, cocoa, and oil export were a major factor behind the economic slowdown,” the report adds.
According to the research, the financial sector in Ghana has undergone restructuring and transformation and the supervisory framework is relatively strong.
"Bank credit to the private sector has increased, and capital markets are developing. The sector was rated as fairly developed by the 2014 – 2015 Global Competitiveness, with Ghana ranking 67th from 116th out of 148 countries."
According to the AII report, the top five African investment destinations attracted an overall FDI of $13.6 billion.
Botswana was ranked the most attractive economy for investments flowing into the African continent followed by Morocco, Egypt, South Africa and Zambia.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance