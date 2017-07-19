TOP STORIES
A man who is not prepared to make sacrifices will not achieve anything in this life.By: Van-Ess Alootey
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3616
|4.3660
|Euro
|5.0504
|5.0534
|Pound Sterling
|5.6766
|5.6841
|Swiss Franc
|4.5783
|4.5821
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4496
|3.4524
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4542
|3.4605
Access bank opens ultra-modern branch in Lashibi
The newly opened branch will provide timely financial services to customers and individuals working in and around the commercial enclave of Lashibi as well as Sakumono and Klagon among others.
This new branch will further deepen the Bank’s financial inclusion agenda and play a facilitating role in growing the businesses of Small and Medium Enterprises as well as the financial lifestyle of other individuals.
The branch offers the Bank’s full range of personal and business banking products including flexible savings and current account options, bills payment services, e-banking, card services as well as various money transfer services through Western Union, MoneyGram, RIA and Cross border Money Transfer.
Commenting on the opening of the new branch, the Executive Director for Business Development at Access Bank, Mr. Ifeanyi Njoku noted the relocation of the branch was to make the Bank’s services more accessible to customers in a conducive environment.
He added that “Our quest to be close and accessible to our customers and the general public continues to inform our branch expansion strategy. We are complementing this with digital banking solutions that ensure that our customers are able to manage their banking transactions anywhere and at any time”.
The Bank since 2014 has embarked on an intelligent branch expansion exercise across the country bringing its total location to 51 service touch points.
Since launching its banking operations in Ghana, Access Bank has increased its presence to cater for its growing market share, especially in retail banking. This is in line with the Bank’s strategy to serve the unbanked and underserved segments of the market.
The Bank has complemented this effort with various innovative banking solutions such as its Mobile Banking Services – Access Mobile app and *901# platform.
Quite recently, Access Bank launched its 4th savings promotion dubbed “Abusua AkyÉ›deÉ›” – the first family savings promo in Ghana, to encourage customers and the general public to secure their tomorrow.
The Promotion is running from July to December 2017 and will reward over 5,000 customers with amazing prizes including GHS150,000 cash for the lucky group or family.
Other winners will walk away with a brand new Family SUV, holiday trips, educational scholarships, one year life insurance cover and many more. Every customer who participates automatically qualifies to have up to 60% discount on general insurance including auto, personal accident and home insurance plus high interest rate on their savings.
Story by Ghana | myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance