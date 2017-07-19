TOP STORIES
Tanker driver’s mate caused Takoradi gas explosion – Report
The report of the 11-member committee which was set up by the Western Regional to investigate what led to the gas explosion that occurred on Tuesday May 9, 2017 is blaming the actions of mate of the driver for Lambark Gas Company Limited which was discharging gas to Ghumco in the early hours of Tuesday for the explosion.
The explosion injured a total of 180 persons.
The injured include firefighters who had gone to the scene to fight the fire. Others were students, police officers, passersby.
Some were treated and discharged in four hospitals in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis whilst others were airlifted to the 37 and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospitals in Accra.
Some were also sent to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.
The cause of the explosion was not known immediately.
However, the 11-member committee chaired by the deputy Western Regional Minister Eugenia Gifty Kusi said the committee's investigations revealed that the mate of the driver was responsible for the explosion.
Presenting the report to the Western Regional Minister on Tuesday July 18th, the chairperson explained that “Lambark Gas Company Limited was discharging gas to GHUMCo. Lambark had just employed a driver's mate three months before the incident who had not been trained. The discharge was handed over to this untrained mate. Untrained hands were handling the discharge of the gas.”
“The mate in the course of the discharge discovered a leakage. Immediately he left the scene for cover. There were different heat sources available at the time too. That led to the explosion. If this mate was trained to do this, he would have known the safety precautions before the discharge and the emergency procedures to adopt when he discovered the leakage.”
Mrs. Kusi noted that a number of recommendations have been made in the report which will given to the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industries Ministry and the presidency for the necessary policy and other actions.
In the meantime, the Western Regional minister Dr. Kweku Afriyie noted that the government is not going to be held responsible for the payment of insurance and other compensation to the victims.
Despite thousands of cash donations made by different donors few weeks after the explosion, the donations are yet to be given to the victims as “modalities for the distribution are yet to be developed.”
By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana
