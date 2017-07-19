TOP STORIES
Major Mahama’s ‘killers’ remanded
An Accra Magistrate Court has ordered for the nineteen people facing trial for the lynching of Major Mahama to be remanded in prison custody.
The order followed a request by the prosecutor DSP George Amega who asked the court to transfer the suspects from police custody.
According to the prosecution the suspects were scattered in a number of Police cells in Accra making access to them difficult.
The Magistrate Ebenezer Kwaku Ansah thus remanded the nineteen people to the Nsawam prisons.
The Nineteen have been charged with murder and abetment of murder.
Background
The deceased, Major Mahama, an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, is said to have been on his daily jogging routine on Monday [May 29, 2017], when some angry youth of the town attacked him, allegedly on suspicion of being an armed robber.
The Police subsequently arrested over fifty suspects who had fled the town to other regions in the country.
The court earlier ordered the police to relocate seventeen-year-old boy, Ebenezer Asamoah, one of the suspects to a borstal home when he is remanded until the police are able to establish that he is eighteen.
At a previous hearing on July 6, 2017, 13 out of 32 were discharged . Their discharge followed a decision by the state to have them released.
By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana
