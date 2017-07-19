TOP STORIES
Be what you are and not what we areBy: natty bongo
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3616
|4.3660
|Euro
|5.0504
|5.0534
|Pound Sterling
|5.6766
|5.6841
|Swiss Franc
|4.5783
|4.5821
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4496
|3.4524
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4542
|3.4605
We will re-negotiate $14 million Veep’s villa contract – Veep
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Tuesday, assured that government would renegotiate the $ 14 million contract awarded by the previous government for the construction of a state residence for all Vice-Presidents.
Addressing the media at the Presidential press encounter at the Flagstaff House in Accra, Dr Bawumia complained that the $ 14 million expenditure for the bungalow “is too high” and would hurt the public purse.
The event was to assess the performance of the government after 6 months in office.
Answering a question on the delay in the completion of the building which was being constructed by the Architectural and Engineering Services Limited, he said they would work to ensure the successful completion of the project.
However, he said, “government would not accept the $14 million expenditure and, thus, would undertake a re-negotiation to slash the cost to a reasonable level to protect the public purse.”
Dr Bawumia urged the public to maintain its confidence in government adding that they would remain resolute to use the country’s resources judiciously for development.
He had earlier accused the previous government of inflating the contract figures of the project pegging at a cost of $13.9 million.
He said he could not understand why any government would invest such an amount into such a project at a time that the country was battling with dire economic challenges.
The issue had since remained a controversy between the previous government and the ruling New Patriotic Party.
–
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Headlines