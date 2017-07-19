TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3616
|4.3660
|Euro
|5.0504
|5.0534
|Pound Sterling
|5.6766
|5.6841
|Swiss Franc
|4.5783
|4.5821
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4496
|3.4524
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4542
|3.4605
WordDigest: Slay The Invisible Giant (8) Gossip
"Tell them not to speak evil of anyone, but to be peaceful and friendly, and always to show a gentle attitude towards everyone"
Titus 3:2 GNB
Another invisible giant we will discuss today is gossip.
A gossip is someone who likes to talk about someone else's private or personal matters.
The scripture tells us about Paul's advice addressed through Titus to the church in Crete against gossiping.
Gossip is very evident in our homes, churches, schools, offices and other places.
Gossiping occurs when the person under discussion by others is unavailable.
Gossip is problematic and destructive.
Who is a gossiper?
A gossiper;
- speaks evil
- is unfriendly
- is untruthful
- is untrustworthy
- chaotic.
Gossip as an invisible giant is destroying people's life unknowingly.
To slay the invisible giant gossip; we have to;
-to be at peace with each other
- be truthful to our friendships or relationships
- show a gentle attitude toward everyone always.
Be inspired.
Prayer
Dear God, I surrender all to you.
Confession
Indeed, you are the Good Shepherd.
WordDigest whatsapp page #: +233246646694
