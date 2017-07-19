TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3616
|4.3660
|Euro
|5.0504
|5.0534
|Pound Sterling
|5.6766
|5.6841
|Swiss Franc
|4.5783
|4.5821
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4496
|3.4524
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4542
|3.4605
GOIL Adopts Bullish Posture On Stock Market
Accra, July 19, CDA Consult – Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) the nation’s foremost indigenous Oil Marketing Company shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) hit a bullish mark with a 0.5 per cent to close trading at GHc2.06 per share.
Fan Milk Limited also gained 3.4 per cent to close at GHc12.84 per share; Standard Chartered Bank gained 0.4 per cent to close at GHc23.71 per shares whilst GCB Bank added 0.2 per cent to close at GHc5.20 per share.
According to Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market watchers analysis made available to CDA Consult in Accra, on Wednesday liquidity and turnover however declined by 25.1 per cent and 63.1 per cent respectively compared to the previous session.
The manufacturing sector led the bullish run as four equities rose with no loser; this sent the benchmark GSE-Composite Index further north by 0.5 per cent to close at 2,136 points.
The GSE-FSI also edged by 0.1 per cent to close at 2,016.3 points.
Nordea Capital is an investment bank, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offers a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.
Nordea Capital is dedicated to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.
The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.
CDA Consult provides tailor made development communication tools necessary for operational transformation and translating dreams into achievable goals and equips clients with mechanism for public education on specific issues.
It also provides effective back-up or frontline monitoring and evaluation tools to ensure value for money delivery of projects, whilst providing clients with skills to deliver timely and accurate information on their activities, work, programmes and projects.
CDA Consult is also aimed at building a responsive working culture for corporate growth through a social process at institutional levels based on dialogue using a broad range of tools and methods.
It also assists client to use continuous and adaptive process of gathering, organising and formulating information and data into argument and to communicate to policy-makers through various interpersonal and mass media communication channels.
