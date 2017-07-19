TOP STORIES
African Court To School Lawyers
Accra, July 19, CDA Consult – The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (African Court) is to equip 40 lawyers on legal grounds for representing Indigent Applicants before the Court.
Justice Sylvain Oré, President of the African Court in a statement to CDA Consult in Accra on Wednesday explained that the August 3 to 5 training is aimed at familiarizing the lawyers with the Court’s judicial and operational aspects and also update them on the legal aid scheme.
He said “this is the first time such training is conducted,” adding that at the end of the training, the lawyers would have been equipped with requisite skills in order to represent indigent applicants effectively.
Currently 61 counsels from 25 countries have registered with the Court to represent indigent Applicants.
The countries are: Algeria, Benin, Burundi, Cameroon, Congo (DRC), Dutch / French, Egypt, Gabon, Gambia, Italy, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
The African Court was established by virtue of Article 1 of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the Establishment of an African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights, to complement the protective mandate of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, with a view to enhancing the protection of human rights on the continent.
By mid-July 2017, the Court had received 147 Applications, disposed of 31 while 112 pending and transferred 4 to the Banjul Commission. Of the 147 Applications received, 134 were from individuals, 10 from NGOs and 3 from the Banjul Commission.
The African Court received 12 requests for advisory opinions of which five are pending whilst seven have been finalized. Three requests for review all of which have been finalized and three requests for interpretation of judgment one of which has been finalized whilst two are pending.
To date the Court has issued eight judgments on merits, in which it has found States Parties in violation of various articles of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (the African Charter).
It has also issued judgments/ rulings on reparations and issued orders for provisional measures in at least 20 cases. Three requests for Review have been received and all three finalized whilst three were received on interpretation of judgment with one finalized and two pending.
