Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3616
|4.3660
|Euro
|5.0504
|5.0534
|Pound Sterling
|5.6766
|5.6841
|Swiss Franc
|4.5783
|4.5821
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4496
|3.4524
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4542
|3.4605
‘Let Social Media Shape Businesses’
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Strategic Communications Africa Limited, Esther Cobbah, has advised businesses operating in the country to be mindful of the kind of media they choose to communicate their messages to the masses.
She also urged businesses to pay critical attention to the kind of media content to produce and communicate to the masses for consumption.
Ms Cobbah was making a presentation on Thursday in Accra during the final day of the two-day Social Media 360 Summit 2017 held at the Kempinski Hotel.
According to her, rather than strategically using the plethora of media platforms available in the modern age for competitive advantage, most companies were using the media, especially social media platforms for 'popularity contest.'
She urged businesses to begin to strategically use the available media channels, especially social media outlets like Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp, to make meaningful impact.
“We need to be more strategic in utilizing the multiplicity of media channels available, she said, adding that today's world presents a lot of channels but unfortunately businesses are not leveraging them for their advantage.
Ms. Cobbah said companies must understand that it was not about the number of social media handles they created but about how they managed such handles to their advantage.
She further stressed the need for businesses to understand the goal, target, kind of audiences, message and media, for which they create contents.
The conference was themed: 'Creating Digital Ideas, Building Your Business.'
BY Melvin Tarlue
