modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

EC staff Petition Akufo-Addo To Remove Charlotte Osei

Starrfmonline.com
45 minutes ago | Headlines

Some aggrieved workers of the Electoral commission are demanding the removal of the chairperson of the commission Charlotte Osei .

According to the staff, who have petitioned the President over their demand, Mrs. Osei lacks the managerial skills needed to lead the commission.

The petition claimed the EC chair “single-handedly renegotiated the contract with the vendor without the involvement of the members of the Commission, not even the deputies. She then awarded the contract to the tune of $21,999,592 without going through tender contrary to the Public Procurement Act. The Chairperson then re-awarded these contracts without approval from the Commission”.

It also said Mrs. Osei “has poor human relations not befitting of any leader in public space”.

They are therefore asking the President to forward their petition to the Chief Justice to subsequently begin the process to impeach the EC chair.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Headlines

TOP STORIES

EC staff Petition Akufo-Addo To Remove Charlotte Osei

45 minutes ago

I will ensure acts of corruption are punished - President

13 hours ago

quot-img-1If you TROUBLE trouble, TROUBLE will trouble you.If you don't trouble TROUBLE,TROUBLE will not trouble you!!!

By: akoaso, hh .german quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36164.3660
Euro5.05045.0534
Pound Sterling5.67665.6841
Swiss Franc4.57834.5821
Canadian Dollar3.44963.4524
S/African Rand0.33710.3374
Australian Dollar3.45423.4605
body-container-line