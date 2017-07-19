TOP STORIES
Why Presidents Must Have Media Encounters
...If success were to be measured based on the number of rungs one climbs on a ladder, then success would have no meaning and the achiever would have no recognition in the eyes of critics and pundits---Author Gordon Offin-Amaniampong.
Ghana’s 5th president of the Fourth Republic Akufo-Addo yesterday had his day not at the court but with the men and women of the inky fraternity (the paparazzi). Among other things he said “The Ghanaian media has enriched the nation’s governance by its persistence, curiosity and its investigative reportage.”
It was the president’s first media encounter at the Flagstaff House in Accra, since his induction into office on January 7 2017. The meeting sought to highlight two key components. First, the president had the opportunity to give account of himself and his stewardship. And second he gave assurance to the people who gave him the mandate. In effect he said they gave him the chance and he would give them their choice.
Mr. Akufo-Addo touched on some major issues notably, illegal mining, job creation, and the economy. Traditionally journalism is known for its information dissemination. However, the New Age and the New Media has oiled the wheels of journalism. According to Pew Research Center journalism today ‘does more than keep us informed’.
The Center said: “Journalism enables us as citizens to have our voice heard in the chambers of power and allows us to monitor and moderate the sources of power that shape our lives,”
At the media encounter on Tuesday the Q&A segment did exactly what the research team is talking about. It broke the gremlin and it brought home what perhaps most Ghanaians weren’t aware of or hadn’t been privy to.
Did they vote for a wild guy?
Does he condone or approve of the unruly behaviour of the NPP vigilante group--the Delta Force and the Invisibles?
Also, for the first time the nation heard that the president might not run for the 2020 presidential poll. He affirmed his stance on fighting illegal mining ‘Galamsey operation and assured Ghanaians that the sun would soon catch up with businessman and NDC-bankroller Alfred Agbesi Woyome.
And did you know that the most dangerous person in Ghana is not Ataa Ayi? It’s former Minister of Land & Natural Resources Alhaji Inusah Fuseini. His bugging binge had caught had caught fire. The Q&A also put Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong on the spotlight regarding his recent outbursts and threat to what he termed (to paraphrase) ‘exposing the NPP of their shady dealings But the president somewhat downplayed the issue: “Kennedy Agyapong’s utterance doesn’t irritate me,” he submitted.
How do you gauge the success of a presidency?
Renowned historian and writer late Elizabeth Brown Pryor asked the above question in her provocative final book titled: ‘Six Encounters with Lincoln.”
She said: There are standard measures like passing durable legislation and responding well to crisis. Keeping campaign promises and pledges and maintaining popularity through statements and speeches, according Pryor are also good standard measures. Indeed such standard measures are commonly employed in the US and UK democracies. Even though developing democracies often try to imitate these giants but their input don’t measure up.
The average Ghanaian doesn’t care about the number of legislations passed by Parliament. He or she doesn’t think those legislations are something that would translate into say job creation or increase tariffs. How about responding to crisis?
That’s a good one. How did the president deal with the issue of Galamsey? Or was the president able to end ‘Dumsor’ the energy crisis? These are the stuff that scores the high marks and not the legislations even though they’re equally as important as the others; the masses don’t see them that way.
Some presidents are media-friendly others are not. US President Barack Obama (44) is known to be in the good books of the media. His successor Donald Trump (45) is the opposite of that. His relationship with the American media leaves much to be desired. Political analysts say Mr. Obama’s goal seemed to be stability and incremental progress. On the contrary his predecessor President Bush (43) ‘disregarded the headlines, content to let history judge his bold actions. Each administration seems to offer a new lens through which to view the office and its occupant.’
Indeed, the acclaimed biographer of Robert E. Lee, Pryor in that book (Six Encounters with Lincoln) discovered six untold, unnoticed and overlooked episodes that revealed Lincoln’s, character, his fallibility and the awesome task he confronted, at times with mixed success.
And don’t we all as humans tread this path? Don’t we all face challenges that tend to make us feel like a blob or a wimp? Don’t we show signs of meekness and weakness at times? It’s basically this pathway that often shapes us. It defines who we are, our character, our temperament and our persona. On this path your critics would see no good in you. Your success would be overlooked and your person would be subjected to scrutiny. Bottom line when we think we’ve done so much to be rewarded our critics look at it from a different perspective or negative lens.
