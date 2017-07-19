TOP STORIES
Citi FM launches Literacy Challenge today
Citi FM will today [Wednesday] launch a nationwide competition that seeks to promote and reward versatility and intelligence of Junior High School (JHS) students.
The competition, dubbed The Literacy Challenge, will engage contestants in a three month long, fun packed and education driven set of activities.
The overall winner of the competition will walk away with a cash prize of ten thousand Ghana cedis.
Team lead for Literacy Challenge, Apiorkor Ashong Abbey explained, “It is nothing new to Citi FM. We have been promoting excellence in education through several projects including the Write Away contest.”
“We are engaging with the educational sector in a bigger and better way this time around.
She indicated that, “We have three different levels. So level one; you write an essay. This year the topic is: Write a letter to the President of Ghana, suggesting to him how to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa. We will have our external examiners mark and the top 50 will make it to level two.”
“At level two, you sit down and write and aptitude styled test. It is not just about knowing how to write and how to read, you should have an idea of current affairs, the arts and have some kind of scientific knowledge. All those things are important.”
Mrs Abbey Ashong added, “Our top ten from level two, will now make it to level three for a quiz. Our top ten from level two will now make it level three for a quiz master, quiz mistress contestant style round.”
“The whole idea is to award the most outstanding all round JHS students in Ghana but also to get Ghanaians to understand that being intelligent is just not about what happens in the classroom.”
The Award is aimed at recognizing all the valuable educational related works that are undertaken within schools and communities across Ghana by schools, students/pupils, parents, media houses, publishers, agencies, NGOs and other individuals or organizations.
By: citifmonline.com/Ghana
