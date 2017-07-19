Methodist Church Ghana Launches “A New Product To Compete In The Global Market”

The North America Mission Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, has launched a new product called; ETERNAL LIFE INSURANCE. The product which was created to compete in the global market was launched in June 2017 in Newark/New Jersey Circuit. The product opened to the public when one of the organizations in the church; “ The Guild North America Mission Diocese held its second Triennial Conference. It started from Friday, June 16th to Sunday, 18th, 2017, at Ghana Wesley Methodist Church, Worcester Massachusetts.
The theme for the conference was “GO AND MAKE DISCIPLES OF ALL NATIONS, REKINDLE THE METHODIST EVANGELISM HERITAGE”. In attendance were; the Very Reverend Prof. Joseph Osei (Acting Mission Supervising Coordinator, of the North American Mission Diocese, NAMD), Very Reverend Dr. Casely Essamuah (Synod Secretary, NAMD), Bro. Kwadwo Agyemang (Lay Chairman, NAMD), theVery Reverend Isaac Kwabena Boamah (Guild Chaplain, NAMD), the Very Reverend Joseph Osei Amankwah (Minister In Charge, Ghana Wesley Methodist, Brooklyn New York), Reverend Dr. Monica Agyekum Ohene and Opanyin Daniel Arkorful (The Guild President, NAMD).
In addressing members of the conference, the Very Reverend Professor Joseph Osei who was the Keynote Speaker for the conference, said; “It’s about time that Christians begin dreaming and thinking about the expansion of the Kingdom of God. We must all live according to the word of God. This means we shouldn’t preach virtue and practice vice versa. Whatever we say must be reflected in our daily lifestyles”. He continued by saying, “Even though it is difficult to share the Word of God in America with other people, due to language barriers and religious differences, nevertheless, we can lighten every corner with the gospel”. Furthermore, he encouraged the missionaries of the Gospel to continue the good work they have begun, despite all obstacles and challenges they may face. All the organizations in the church, like The Guild, should cultivate the habit of winning souls for Christ and strengthening them to stand their grounds in the face of temptation.
Usually, conferences are meant to discuss the issues relating to the said organization. Nevertheless, this time round, The Guild decided to include evangelism, which is one of their objectives as a Christian organization. Over 60 people including the the above-named dignitaries proceeded unto the streets of Worcester demonstrating the LOVE of God through singing and the sharing of the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ to all.
Meanwhile the conference planning committee was thinking of the best practical ways to witness the kingdom of God, but God in his own wisdom inspired the Very Reverend Moses Antwi, the superintendent minister of the host circuit (Newark/ New Jersey Circuit), to design the product: Eternal Life Insurance, a very useful tract, to be used. In an interview with the said Minister, he stated that “Insurance in America is one of the most common products among residents therefore if we use this popular product to illustrate the salvation of our Lord Jesus Christ towards mankind, it will attract attention and serve as a much simpler way for every Christian to share the word of God without fear or hesitation.”
The minister further explained that the product has 3 KEY ADVANTAGES that the insurance useful in the Global market such as; car insurance, health insurance and life insurance which they do not have. The first one is; FREE PREMIUM / NO PREMIUM PAYMENT; where the policyholder does not have to pay anything to be considered a premium member or a VIP. Unlike a health insurance or car insurance, members do not have to pay extra money, or any money at all to receive certain benefits or special treatments. The second advantage is that the POLICY HOLDER ENJOYS FULL BENEFIT EVEN AFTER DEATH; Since it is an eternal life insurance, the benefits carry on to the afterlife and beyond. Whereas modern insurance policies in our societies end with our demise. The third key advantage of this insurance is that; there are NO CRITERIA CONSIDERED FOR QUALIFICATION. It is a policy open to everyone and anyone willing to attain a seat in the Kingdom of our heavenly Father.
To be a holder of this policy, one has to take five steps in order to attain membership. The first step is to Admit that you are a sinner: “For all have sinned and fall short of the Glory of God” (Romans 3: 23). The second step is to repent and turn away from all sins: “...But unless you repent, you too will all perish” (Luke 13:3) “Now repent of your sins and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped away” (Acts 2:19). The third step is to confess all your sins and ask for forgiveness: “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9). The fourth step is to Believe in Jesus Christ and accept him as your Lord and personal savior: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16) “Yet to all who did receive him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God…” (John 1:12). The last and final step to attaining membership is to invite Jesus into your heart. Pray a prayer like this: Lord Jesus, I need you. I know that I am a sinner, and I ask for your forgiveness. I believe you died for my sins and rose from dead. I turn from my sins and I invite you to come into my life and take control. I accept you as my Lord and Savior. Thanks for hearing my prayers in your name, Amen.
This insurance, as a result, was adapted and used during the evangelism and the impact was phenomenal. The concept was embraced by both believers of the gospel, and non-believers, individuals of various cultures and races; men, women, whites, blacks, Hispanics, Asians hawkers, drivers, etc. Due to the positive feedback, we enlist Christians all over the world to spread the gospel regardless of restrictions or barriers.
On Sunday, a special thanksgiving service was conducted and the newly elected officers were inducted to office to steer the affairs of the organization for a 3-year term starting from October 1, 2017. The new inductees were as follows:
The Very Rev Isaac Kwabena Boamah (Chaplain), Bro William Nana Abrefa Nuamah (President), Sis. Elizabeth Okrah (Vice President), Bro Kwaku Owusu (Secretary), Sis. Akosua Asumadu (Financial Secretary), Sis. Akua Bonnah (Treasurer),
Sis. Dorothy Fosuah-Addo (Organizing Secretary), and Bro. Daniel Arkorful (Outgoing President).
