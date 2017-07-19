TOP STORIES
Over 100 motor cyclists arrested
The Ghana Police Service has arrested over 150 motor cyclists including four who were in possession of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.
The arrests were in connection with its ongoing operation to check criminal incidents especially the use of unregistered motorbikes and vehicles.
In a statement copied to citifmonline.com, the Police Service said its 4-hour operation on Monday, July 17 resulted in the impounding of 107 unregistered vehicles.
It said 149 unregistered motorbikes were also picked up in the operation which was conducted in various parts of Accra and Tema.
It however assured Ghanaians that “the Service will continue to protect and them as they go about their daily activities without fear.”
Many Ghanaians have had a cause to complain about the seeming state of insecurity in the country due to recent cases of violent crimes including broad daylight robberies.
Last week, two armed men on a motor bike shot and killed an officer while injuring another at Lapaz in Accra in in the afternoon.
But for the heroic effort of a taxi driver who chased and knocked off two robbers on a motor bike, they would have escaped after stealing more than GHs4,000 from an Israeli businessman at East Legon in Accra.
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu has ordered a nationwide seizure of all unregistered motorbikes and vehicles.
Mr. Apeatu in a wireless message sent to all Regional Police Commands in Ghana, explained that it had become necessary for the police to clamp down on users of unregistered motor bikes and vehicles on the roads due to such instances.
“It has been observed across the country that a large number of motor bikes ply our roads without registration number plates. Similarly, unregistered vehicles ply the road. This unlawful act is gradually being accepted as normal and lawful. INGPOL directs all regional commanders to conduct nationwide clamp down on all unregistered motor bikes and vehicles,” the memo said.
“Those that do not have proper registration be impounded and owners prosecuted…” the memo added.
By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana
