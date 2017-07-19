TOP STORIES
YEA beneficiaries to demonstrate over unpaid allowances
A group calling itself the Coalition of Youth Employment Agency (YEA) beneficiaries has served notice of a demonstration against the management of YEA over unpaid allowances.
The group, in a statement explained that their demonstration is premised on YEA's refusal to pay outstanding allowances owed them.
“All efforts by leadership of the coalition to address the following issues with management did not yield good result. We have as a result decided to embark on demonstration for the following reasons,” the statement said
The group in the statement, spelt out some concerns that YEA management had refused to address, compelling it to embark on a demonstration.
The concerns are below:
The demonstration according to the beneficiaries will “start at exactly 10am on 25th July, 2017.”
This threat comes weeks after a massive payroll fraud was uncovered at YEA.
An internal audit conducted by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) uncovered a huge payroll fraud believed to have cost the country about GH¢51 million under the John Mahama government.
The amount, according to the findings of the report, is an aggregation of unearned allowances paid to unposted beneficiaries, funds for official use which were paid into personal accounts, as well as procurement without adherence to due process.
The Agency subsequently deleted some 18,000 names from the payroll following the detection of the discrepancies.
