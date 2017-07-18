TOP STORIES
WANEP builds capacity of front line Peace Actors
Wa, July 18, GNA - Northern Ghana, needs a certain culture of peace in order to derive maximum gains from the numerous agriculture interventions being implemented in the area.
Creating this enabling environment would require strengthening the peace-building mechanisms and structures which, would lead to the adoption of meaningful and acceptable procedures to control and manage land and other natural resources and their related grievances.
Mr. Albert Yelyang, National Network Coordinator for WANEP-Ghana said this when he addressed participants during the opening of a two-day training for front line peace actors in Wa.
He noted that addressing these gaps in agriculture would require improving governance in the sector which also would imply enabling a more peaceful environment for the successful implementation of agriculture/wealth creation projects in Northern Ghana.
For this reason, the West Africa Network for Peace-building (WANEP-Ghana) is building the capacities of local front line peace actors across the Northern, Upper East and the Upper West Regions for them to help create the enabling environment for a successful implementation of the Northern Ghana Governance Activity (NGGA) and its sister interventions as well as the government flagship agriculture projects.
He explained that the NGGA was born out of the realisation that in order to increase income and wealth through agriculture in Northern Ghana, there was the need to address some of the challenges and gaps in the sector.
Mr. Yelyang explained that some of the front line peace actors in the NGGA peace crusade would be responsible for monitoring and reporting early warning information to WANEP-Ghana and the consortium, while some would perform Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) roles in the District Grievance Management Teams (DGMTs) that would be formed later.
Mr. Sulemana Alhassan, the Upper West Regional Minister in a speech read on his behalf, acknowledged that agricultural development efforts in Northern Ghana was faced with a number of challenges including land-use and natural resource disputes.
He commended the USAID and the consortium for implementing the NGGA with one of its four thematic areas as peace and how they could effectively manage land-use and natural resource conflicts for improved agriculture and food security in the three beneficiary regions.
The training brought together traditional authorities and institutions, civic institutions, faith based groups, civil society, departmental heads, Regional and District Security Committees and the media.
It was on the theme: 'Understanding the Operations of the Updated WANEP-Ghana's Early Warning and Response System for Dialogue and Mediation, and Natural Resource and Conflict Management'.
The NGGA is a five-year USAID funded agriculture project being implemented by a consortium of NGOs led by Care International in Ghana and partnered by ActionAid Ghana, SEND-Ghana and WANEP-Ghana.
GNA
By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA
