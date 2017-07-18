TOP STORIES
There is no lost love. Real love always returns.By: Salah Uddin Shoaib C
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3616
|4.3660
|Euro
|5.0504
|5.0534
|Pound Sterling
|5.6766
|5.6841
|Swiss Franc
|4.5783
|4.5821
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4496
|3.4524
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4542
|3.4605
One industry, one school - MCE
By Laudia Sawer
Tema, July 18, GNA - Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, has appealed to industries operating in the Tema Metropolis to adopt one public school each in the area.
Mr Anang-La said industries must see it as a corporate social responsibility to adopt a school to help upgrade the educational system in the Metropolis.
He noted that 'the adopt a school' initiative was part of measures put in place by the Assembly under the Tema Restoration Agenda which seeks to restore Tema to its former status.
According to him, industries would be expected to help improve infrastructure and recreational facilities in the schools they adopt.
He added that TMA would also liaise with industries to provide practical skill training for students in the Metropolis through internship programmes to prepare them for the job market.
He indicated that to build a cohesive and prosperous metropolis, education would be at the heart of his administration as TMA would tirelessly provide the necessary infrastructure and logistics to end the shift system and enhance teaching and learning in the various schools.
He announced that the Metropolitan Authority had recommended the supply of water, logistics and furniture to newly built schools as well as the fencing of such schools including the Manhean Anglican School, Adjetey Ansah School, and the Mexico School.
The MCE added that revaluation and re-awarding of abandoned school projects must be done to ensure that school pupils got access to classrooms instead of studying under trees.
The Authority also recommended for the construction of the drainage system for Community Five number one school and other affected schools to reduce flooding whenever it rained.
Mr Anang-La added that the entire school blocks of Aggrey Road number one and two primaries must be reroofed to provide proper ventilation and visibility. The schools sewage and washrooms are also to be reconstructed.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Education