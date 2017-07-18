TOP STORIES
Free SHS: ‘Elite schools’ will leave space for deprived students – Nana Addo
President Akufo-Addo has said elite schools in the country will be required by government to preserve 30% of their admission space for pupils from deprived schools under the Free SHS policy, which begins in September this year.
He said the move is to ensure balance in the admission of students in the well equipped schools.
“Elite schools’ will be required to reserve 30% of the places for students from ‘deprived’ areas. The Minister of Education will set out the road map for implementing the program,” the President told journalists during his maiden encounter with the media in Accra Tuesday.
There are concerns over the mode of implementation of the flagship education program of the Akufo-Addo government. There are fears the scholarship scheme will sideline students who are unable to attain specific grades.
But the President has clarified that any student who qualifies to enter senior high school will benefit from the program.
The Free SHS policy was a major campaign message for the NPP during the 2016 elections.
