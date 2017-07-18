TOP STORIES
Higher than the highest human thought can reach is God's ideal for man.By: White: (Ron Henderso
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
I’m not irritated by Agyapong’s attacks – Nana Addo
President Nana Addo has said he is not perturbed by Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong's criticisms against his government.
Kennedy Agyapong has for sometime now been criticizing the NPP government for what he says is the party’s decision to sideline him and others who contributed to its victory in the 2016 elections.
In his latest criticism, Mr. Agyapong accused the President of appointing fewer people from the Central Region in his administration.
“Ask these MPs seated here, their names were collected with the promise to appoint them to boards of state institutions, they are here, asked any of them if they have had any such positions.
“The MPs have been neglected, if you're not a minister then forget it,that is NPP for you. So party supporters must go easy on demands from MPs as they don't hold any position. It is not easy for MPs at all. But if we're able to speak such truths for our mistakes to be corrected, then it will be easy for us to win 2020, but when we remain quiet then we're doomed,”said Mr. Agyapong.
Asked whether he was surprised by these comments, the President indicated that he had rather become familiar with the MP's comments since he had been working with him for a very long time.
“We have known each other for a very long time and I know the kind of person he is. I am not surprised at all by where he is going.. It adds a certain spice to the politics of our country. They do not irritate me. I do not have a problem with his speech and expression. We can all have our views.”
The President however denied Ken Agyapong’s comments that the Central Region was kept out of his considerations in his appointments, saying “I will not accept because I know it is not true.”
–
By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana
“
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News