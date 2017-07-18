TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
Ken Agyapong’s Attacks Don’t Irritate Me – Nana Addo
President Akufo-Addo has said attacks against his government by the Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong do not bother him.
According to him, having been in the same political party with the maverick politician, he is aware of his nature and has gotten used to it.
“Regarding Kennedy Agyapong’s comments, I am not surprised at where he is going. I have been in the same party with Ken for many years and so I understand him and we know ourselves very well.
“His comments do not irritate me, we can have different views on different matters and that is fine, but the statement on the appointments from the Central region, I will not accept because I don’t believe it is true,” the President told the media at his maiden encounter with journalists in Accra Tuesday.
Mr. Agyapong has among other things accused the NPP government of sidelining him and other key people who sponsored the party during the 2016 electioneering.
In his latest tirade, the politician-cum-businessman has accused the President of appointing fewer people from the Central region in his administration.
“Ask these MPs seated here, their names were collected with the promise to appoint them to boards of state institutions, they are here, asked any of them if they have had any such positions. The MPs have been neglected, if you’re not a minister then forget it,that is NPP for you. So party supporters must go easy on demands from MPs as they don’t hold any position. It is not easy for MPs at all. But if we’re able to speak such truths for our mistakes to be corrected, then it will be easy for us to win 2020, but when we remain quiet then we’re doomed.”
