Re: Hon Barbara Ayisi Has A Number Of Stores
My attention has been drawn to a malicious and ill-motive publication and media commentary on the above subject. In the said report, it is alleged that, our hardworking Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Ernest Arthur, has allocated a number of stores to me. This report is false and an attempt to tarnish my hard won reputation.
It is instructive to note that I have cousins in the old Kotokuraba market who are yet to be allocated stores. If I were greedy and do not think about the people of Cape Coast, I would have used my good office to lobby for them. To me, we are one people and regard all manner of persons in Cape Coast as one family.
The said allocation was a request made by the Cape North Entrepreneurial Training Centre (CCNET) under Barbara Asher Foundation. CCNET is providing free hands-on training to the unskilled youth and women in Cape Coast and beyond. CCNET intends to use the store as an exhibition and sale point. This, I believe will go a long way to promote entrepreneurship and skills training in the metropolis.
I will thus urge the people of Cape Coast and Ghana at large to disregard the presumption that, I have been allocated stores in the new Kotokuraba market. My commitment is to contribute to alleviating poverty and unemployment in Cape Coast.
Thank you.
............Signed............
Emmanuel Ebo Sarbah
For: Hon. Barbara Asher Ayisi
MP, Cape Coast North
