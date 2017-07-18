TOP STORIES
GT. Accra NADMO Touches Ashongman Estates With 'Operation Prevent Disaster'
The Greater Accra NADMO Director, Mr. Archibold Cobbina has extended his comprehensive disaster prevention exercise, dubbed " Operation Prevent Disaster to Ashongman Estates- Oforikrom Down...
Residents at Ashongman Estates - Oforikrom down lamented over how flood has been destroying their properties and taking lives.
They praised Greater Accra NADMO Director, Mr Archibold Cobbina for his quick intervention and believed that his exercise will save a lot of lives and properties.
Mr Archibold Cobbina, addressing the residents, advised them not to use the gutters as their refuse dump.
Mr Archibold Cobbina launched "Operation Prevent Disaster" early this month with his Greater Accra NADMO team, and their main motive is to dredge the major and minor drains that causes floods in Greater Accra..
So far Desilting has been done at Bortianor- Tsokome, Dome - Railway Crossing, Dodowa, Asotware and ongoing at Ashongman Estates and Kpone Katamanso.
